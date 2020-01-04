Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005922 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $3,425.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00591878 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000542 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, WEX, Livecoin, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

