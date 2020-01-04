National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Get National General alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGHC. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. National General has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.60.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $112,850.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock worth $431,877 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.