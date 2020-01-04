NavCoin Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $282,139.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004173 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,047,943 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and cfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

