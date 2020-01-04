Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Neutron has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a total market cap of $320,980.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.