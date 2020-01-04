Nexus (NXS) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $11.46 million and $68,941.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

