NIX Hits Market Cap of $1.93 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. NIX has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $60,348.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $32.15 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

