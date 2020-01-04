Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,124,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,145 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

The company has a market cap of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Novavax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

