Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NTR. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 925,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,125. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,661,000 after acquiring an additional 718,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,145,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 91,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

