Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.52. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 9,500,502 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri purchased 406,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang purchased 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,078 shares in the company, valued at $55,381.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,070. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

