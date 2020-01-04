On.Live 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $623.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, On.Live has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market capitalization of $287,627.00 and approximately $623.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.