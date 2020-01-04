OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. OneMain has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 844,817 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,015,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

