Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OEC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 238,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,906. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth $2,090,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

