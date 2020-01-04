Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

