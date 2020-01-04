Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up to $0.59

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.59. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 6,000,159 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.90.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

