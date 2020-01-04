Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 513.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.13 ($6.75).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGE. Investec started coverage on Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

PAGE stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 521 ($6.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. Pagegroup has a 12 month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 497.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 464.02.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

