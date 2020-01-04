Paragon Market Capitalization Tops $477,899.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. Paragon has a market capitalization of $477,899.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00187202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.01479650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

