Pascal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,645.00 (PASC)

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Pascal has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX, TOKOK and Poloniex. Pascal has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $19,645.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pascal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Pascal Coin Profile

Pascal (PASC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 29,759,950 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin . The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal

Pascal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX, TOKOK and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.