Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.25 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $130.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $129.96 million. Paylocity posted sales of $104.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $567.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.50 million to $569.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $682.69 million, with estimates ranging from $677.46 million to $693.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PCTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,029,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $125.67. The company had a trading volume of 295,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $126.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit