Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $130.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $129.96 million. Paylocity posted sales of $104.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $567.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.50 million to $569.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $682.69 million, with estimates ranging from $677.46 million to $693.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PCTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,029,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $125.67. The company had a trading volume of 295,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $126.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

