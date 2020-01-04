Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Paypal posted sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $17.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $21.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 90.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 19.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,015,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,026,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,733. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

