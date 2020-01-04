PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.13.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.68. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

