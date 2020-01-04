Peony Price Reaches $0.0309 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Peony has a market cap of $48,720.00 and $1,927.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.