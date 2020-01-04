PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.71, approximately 603,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 685,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHAS shares. ValuEngine lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

