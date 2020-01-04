Pillar 1-Day Volume Tops $1,424.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $1,424.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.