Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.21 million.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

