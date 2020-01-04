Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $187.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.57 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $174.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $685.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $698.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.34 million to $815.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $75.64. 650,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,643. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

