PRIZM Hits Market Capitalization of $136.41 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $136.41 million and approximately $498,760.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.03038364 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00582802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002470 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

