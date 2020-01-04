Propy Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Propy token can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $114,641.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Propy

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

