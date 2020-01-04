ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ:PROS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

