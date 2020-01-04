Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PTIX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Protagenic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder.

