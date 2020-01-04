Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

PSTG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 2,482,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,146. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit