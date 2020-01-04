Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 2,482,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,146. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.