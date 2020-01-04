Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.19, 302,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 249,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

