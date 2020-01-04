PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,511.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057805 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083926 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00062134 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,487.42 or 1.00081646 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 915,880,362 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

