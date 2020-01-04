Qbao Price Hits $0.0046 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $302,325.00 and $2,634.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000250 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.