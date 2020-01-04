Radium Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Radium has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $361.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,919,478 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,871 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

