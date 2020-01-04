Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Radware has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Radware by 30.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Radware by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,333,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.