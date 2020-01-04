Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.36 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007217 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, LATOKEN, DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.