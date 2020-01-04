RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 13,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $420.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

