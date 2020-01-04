Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 114,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $412,735.00. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

