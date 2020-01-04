Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

