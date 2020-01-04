Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,630 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,373.86 ($57.54).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,504 ($59.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,330.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,349.31.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

