RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 623.56 ($8.20).

RSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 603 ($7.93) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON RSA traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 567 ($7.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 553.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 547.24. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.