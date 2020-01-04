Sai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.