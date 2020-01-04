SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, SALT has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex and AirSwap. SALT has a market cap of $3.51 million and $113,945.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

