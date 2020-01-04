SaluS Price Hits $4.41 on Major Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $9,749.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00059696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,364.96 or 0.99586796 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

