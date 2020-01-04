Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SALT. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

