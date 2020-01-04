Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Up 7%

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $17.82, 177,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 262,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

