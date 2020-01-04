Sentinel Chain Hits Market Cap of $272,521.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $272,521.00 and approximately $530.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

