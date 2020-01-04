Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. Research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

