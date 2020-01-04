Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 872.29 ($11.47).

Several research firms have weighed in on SHB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

SHB stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 936.50 ($12.32). 350,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 932.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 872.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 110.18. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a one year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

