SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a market cap of $100,552.00 and $42.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.